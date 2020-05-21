Look Back at the Original Production of Gypsy Starring Ethel Merman

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Look Back at the Original Production of Gypsy Starring Ethel Merman
By Marc J. Franklin
May 21, 2020
 
The production opened 61 years ago at the Broadway Theatre.
Ethel Merman (center) in Gypsy.
Ethel Merman (center) in Gypsy. Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library

The original Broadway production of Gypsy, starring Ethel Merman as the indomitable stage mother Rose, opened May 21, 1959, at the Broadway Theatre. Arthur Laurents based his book on the memoirs of stripper Gypsy Rose Lee, with a score by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Jerome Robbins staged the 702-performance run. The Broadway revivals have starred Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Linda Lavin, Bernadette Peters, and Patti LuPone in the iconic role of Rose.

The original Broadway production of Gypsy opened on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre May 21, 1959. The musical, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, played two previews and 702 performances before closing on March 25, 1961. The production earned eight Tony Award nominations, including for Best Musical, but did not win any.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, Gypsy follows indomitable stage mother Rose, who chases vicarious success and stardom as she pushes her daughters through the vaudeville circuit. When Baby June flees the act to elope, Rose vows to make introverted Louise into a star.

Ethel Merman starred as Rose, joined by Sandra Church as Louise, Jack Klugman as Herbie, and Lane Bradbury as June. For the full opening night cast and credits, check out PlaybillVault.com/Gypsy.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Look Back at the Original Production of Gypsy Starring Ethel Merman

Look Back at the Original Production of Gypsy Starring Ethel Merman

The production opened May 21, 1959, at the Broadway Theatre.

26 PHOTOS
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Ethel Merman _HR.jpg
Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman
Jacqueline Mayro, Ethel Merman, and Karen Moore Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman
Jack Klugman and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_ Sandra Church_HR.jpg
Sandra Church Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Ethel Merman and Sandra Church _HR.jpg
Ethel Merman and Sandra Church Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ethel Merman in <i>Gypsy</i>
Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Sandra Church_HR.jpg
Sandra Church Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gypsy_Broadway_Production_Photo_1959_Ethel Merman, Karen Moore and Jacqueline Mayro _HR.jpg
Ethel Merman, Karen Moore, and Jacqueline Mayro Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.