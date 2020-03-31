Look Back at the Original Production of Oklahoma! on Broadway

By Hannah Vine
Mar 31, 2020
 
The show celebrates its 77th anniversary since opening at the St. James Theatre. March 31, 1943.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical Oklahoma! is based on Lynn Riggs' play Green Grow the Lilacs, which appeared on Broadway in 1931. Originally titled Away We Go!, the show premiered at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven in 1943, and later at the Colonial Theatre in Boston where it was further developed ahead of its Broadway run.

Renamed Oklahoma!, the musical opened on Broadway at the St. James in 1943 and ran for almost five years, setting records with its 2,212 performances. The show featured a cast that included Alfred Drake, Howard Da Silva, Joan Roberts, and Celeste Holm. The production featured dance sequences by Agnes de Mille that broke new ground in choreography

Oscar Hammerstein II and Theresa Helburn at auditions for Away We Go! (preliminary title of Oklahoma!) Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Joan Roberts and Celeste Holm Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Garde, Joan Roberts, Jane Lawrence Smith, and Alfred Drake Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Alfred Drake and cast Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Alfred Drake, Betty Gard, and Joan Roberts Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Herbert Rissman Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Joan Roberts and cast Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Joan Roberts and Celeste Holm Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Joan Roberts, Betty Garde, Alfred Drake, and cast Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Joan Roberts and cast Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Daniel Fish's reimagined revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 7 after beginning preview performances March 19. The Tony Award-winning production, which featured new arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Kluger, was first mounted at Bard College in 2015, which was followed by a sold-out run at St. Ann's Warehouse in the fall of 2018.

