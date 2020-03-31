Look Back at the Original Production of Oklahoma! on Broadway

The show celebrates its 77th anniversary since opening at the St. James Theatre. March 31, 1943.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical Oklahoma! is based on Lynn Riggs' play Green Grow the Lilacs, which appeared on Broadway in 1931. Originally titled Away We Go!, the show premiered at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven in 1943, and later at the Colonial Theatre in Boston where it was further developed ahead of its Broadway run.

Renamed Oklahoma!, the musical opened on Broadway at the St. James in 1943 and ran for almost five years, setting records with its 2,212 performances. The show featured a cast that included Alfred Drake, Howard Da Silva, Joan Roberts, and Celeste Holm. The production featured dance sequences by Agnes de Mille that broke new ground in choreography

