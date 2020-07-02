Look Back at the Original Production of Singin' in the Rain on Broadway

The production opened July 2, 1985, at the Gershwin Theatre.

Singin' in the Rain, the musical based on the 1952 MGM film, opened at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway July 2, 1985. The production, directed and choreographed by Twyla Tharpe, played 38 previews and 367 performances before closing May 18, 1986, earning two Tony Award nominations. Singin' in the Rain tells the story of a 1920s silent-screen romantic duo preparing for the arrival of motion-picture sound and the events that occur when the leading man falls for the girl called in to dub over the screechy voice of his onscreen partner. Betty Comden and Adolph Green adapted their screenplay for the stage with music by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Singin' in The Rain Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Singin' in The Rain 17 PHOTOS The musical starred Don Correia, Mary D'Arcy, Ricahrd Fancy, Faye Grant, Peter Slutsker, Ray Benson, Austin Colyer, Jacque Dean, Diane Duncan, Craig Frawley, Melinda Gilb, Mary Ann Kellogg, Alison Mann, Barbara Moroz, Robert Radford, Hansford Rowe, Gene Sager, John Spalla, Cynthia Thole, Martin Van Treuren, John Carrafa, Richard Colton, Yvonne Dutton, Katie Glasner, Barbara Hoon, David-Michael Johnson, Raymond Kurshals, Kevin O'Day, Tom Rawe, Amy Spencer, Shellehy Washington, and Laurie Williamson. Singin' in the Rain featured original choreography by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Ann Roth, Lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design by Sound Associates, Inc. with stage management by Steven Zweigbaum, Arturo E. Porazzi, and Amy Pell. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/SinginInTheRain.