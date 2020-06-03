Look Back at Rodgers and Hart’s By Jupiter on Broadway

The musical comedy opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre June 3, 1942.

Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s By Jupiter opened on Broadway at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre June 3, 1942. The musical played 427 performances before closing on June 12, 1943, holding the record for the Rodgers and Hart musical with the longest run of its original production.

Set in a land reigned by Queen Hippolyta in the Amazon where women rule, By Jupiter follows the events that occur when an army of Greek soldiers arrive in search of Sacred Girdle of Diana and the blossoming love between Antiope and Theseus on opposing forces. The musical, based on The Warrior’s Husband, features music by Rodgers, lyrics by Hart, and a book by Rodgers and Hart.

The musical starred Margaret Bannerman as Heroica, Bertha Belmore as Pomposia, Ray Bolger as Sapiens, Irene Corlett as Penelope, Bob Douglas as Achilles, Berni Gould as Homer, Ronald Graham as Theseus, Jane Manner as Buria, Constance Moore as Antiope (the role was assumed by Nannette Fabray later in the run), Maidel Turner as Caustica, Benay Venuta as Hippolyta, and Ralph Dumke as Hercules.

By Jupiter featured staging by Joshua Logan, choreography by Robert Alton, scenic design and lighting design by Jo Mielziner, and costume design by Irene Sharaff. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/ByJupiter.