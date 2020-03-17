Look Back at the Smash Premiere Screening for the Broadway Community

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Look Back at the Smash Premiere Screening for the Broadway Community
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 17, 2020
 
As Playbill revisits the musical television series, look back at the premiere with Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, and More.
Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Jaime Cepero, Megan Hilty, and Raza Jaffrey
Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Jaime Cepero, Megan Hilty, and Raza Jaffrey Joseph Marzullo/WENN

As theatre audiences stay indoors, Playbill is revisiting Smash, the 2012 NBC series that shined the spotlight on the Broadway industry. Following two actors competing for the starring role in a Marilyn Monroe musical, the show tracked the creation of a new musical and the drama that occurred behind the scenes. Smash aired for two seasons, becoming a cult hit for the theatre community.

Smash starred Megan Hilty as Ivy Lynn, Katharine McPhee as Karen Cartwright, Debra Messing as Julia Houston, Christian Borle as Tom Levitt, Anjelica Huston as Eileen Rand, and Jack Davenport as Derek Wills. Created by Theresea Rebeck with Joshua Safran leading season two, the series featured music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Joe Iconis, Drew Gasparini, and more.

As the show debuted, Smash held a special screening for the Broadway community: look back at Joel Grey, Laura Osnes and more at the series’ premiere. And tune into NBC.com to watch the fifth episode tonight at 8 PM, when Playbill will be live tweeting the hour that gave us "Let's Be Bad"!

Look Back at the Smash Series Premiere Screening for the Broadway Community

Look Back at the Smash Series Premiere Screening for the Broadway Community

29 PHOTOS
Jack Davenport
Jack Davenport Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Paige Davis and Patrick Page
Paige Davis and Patrick Page Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Patrick Page
Patrick Page Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joel Grey
Joel Grey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee
Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jack Davenport, Robert Greenblatt, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, and Jaime Cepero
Jack Davenport, Robert Greenblatt, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, and Jaime Cepero Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katharine McPhee, Raza Jaffrey, and Megan Hilty
Katharine McPhee, Raza Jaffrey, and Megan Hilty Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.