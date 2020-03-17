Look Back at the Smash Premiere Screening for the Broadway Community

As Playbill revisits the musical television series, look back at the premiere with Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, and More.

As theatre audiences stay indoors, Playbill is revisiting Smash, the 2012 NBC series that shined the spotlight on the Broadway industry. Following two actors competing for the starring role in a Marilyn Monroe musical, the show tracked the creation of a new musical and the drama that occurred behind the scenes. Smash aired for two seasons, becoming a cult hit for the theatre community.

Smash starred Megan Hilty as Ivy Lynn, Katharine McPhee as Karen Cartwright, Debra Messing as Julia Houston, Christian Borle as Tom Levitt, Anjelica Huston as Eileen Rand, and Jack Davenport as Derek Wills. Created by Theresea Rebeck with Joshua Safran leading season two, the series featured music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Joe Iconis, Drew Gasparini, and more.

As the show debuted, Smash held a special screening for the Broadway community: look back at Joel Grey, Laura Osnes and more at the series’ premiere. And tune into NBC.com to watch the fifth episode tonight at 8 PM, when Playbill will be live tweeting the hour that gave us "Let's Be Bad"!