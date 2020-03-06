Look Back at the Stage Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

The celebrated composer was born March 6, 1948.

March 6 marks the birthday of celebrated composer Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Broadway and the big screen has included some of the most iconic tunes of the last 50 years. Born March 6, 1948, in New York City, Schwartz grew up studying piano and composition. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, Schwartz briefly worked as a record producer for RCA before transitioning to Broadway.

Some of Schwartz's most beloved shows included Pippin, Godspell, and Wicked, while his work on screen has resulted in the iconic scores and songs for Disney's Pocahontas and DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt, both of which earned him Academy Awards. Schwartz was awarded with an honorary Tony Award, the Isabelle Stevenson Award, in 2015.

The world premiere of The Prince of Egypt, featuring music and lyrics by Schwartz, is playing in London's West End at the Dominion Theatre through October 31.

