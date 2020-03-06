Look Back at the Stage Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

toggle menu
toggle search form
From the Archives   Look Back at the Stage Musicals of Stephen Schwartz
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 06, 2020
 
The celebrated composer was born March 6, 1948.
Classic_Stage_Company_Gala_2017_14_HR.jpg
Stephen Schwartz Da Ping Luo

March 6 marks the birthday of celebrated composer Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Broadway and the big screen has included some of the most iconic tunes of the last 50 years. Born March 6, 1948, in New York City, Schwartz grew up studying piano and composition. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, Schwartz briefly worked as a record producer for RCA before transitioning to Broadway.

Some of Schwartz's most beloved shows included Pippin, Godspell, and Wicked, while his work on screen has resulted in the iconic scores and songs for Disney's Pocahontas and DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt, both of which earned him Academy Awards. Schwartz was awarded with an honorary Tony Award, the Isabelle Stevenson Award, in 2015.

The world premiere of The Prince of Egypt, featuring music and lyrics by Schwartz, is playing in London's West End at the Dominion Theatre through October 31.

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

30 PHOTOS
Jeffrey Mylett, Herb Simon, Robin Lamont, Lamar Alford, Joanne Jonas, Sonia Manzano, Peggy Gordon, and Gilmer McCormick (front) in Godspell.
Cast of Godspell (1976) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_John Rubinstein_HR.jpg
John Rubinstein and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin.
Ben Vereen, John Rubinstein, and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
Doug Henning (left) in The Magic Show.
Doug Henning in The Magic Show (1974)
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and the Cast of The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and Patti Lupone in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.