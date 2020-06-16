Look Back at the Tony-Nominated Performances of Danny Burstein

The prolific performer celebrates his birthday June 16

The prolific actor made his Broadway debut in 1992 in A Little Hotel on the Side, beginning a nearly three decade career on the Great White Way. Throughout the course of his career, Burstein has starred in wide range of work on the stage from dramas like The Seagull, musical comedies like Women on the Verge of Nervous Breakdown, and classics like My Fair Lady.

During his tenure on Broadway, Burstein has been nominated for six Tony Awards for performances in The Drowsy Chaperone, South Pacific, Cabaret, and more. He is currently a company member of Moulin Rouge!, starring Harold Zidler in the stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmamn film.



