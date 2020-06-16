Look Back at the Tony-Nominated Performances of Danny Burstein

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at the Tony-Nominated Performances of Danny Burstein
By Playbill Staff
Jun 16, 2020
 
The prolific performer celebrates his birthday June 16
Danny Burstein in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>
Danny Burstein in Fiddler on the Roof Joan Marcus

The prolific actor made his Broadway debut in 1992 in A Little Hotel on the Side, beginning a nearly three decade career on the Great White Way. Throughout the course of his career, Burstein has starred in wide range of work on the stage from dramas like The Seagull, musical comedies like Women on the Verge of Nervous Breakdown, and classics like My Fair Lady.

During his tenure on Broadway, Burstein has been nominated for six Tony Awards for performances in The Drowsy Chaperone, South Pacific, Cabaret, and more. He is currently a company member of Moulin Rouge!, starring Harold Zidler in the stage adaptation of the Baz Luhrmamn film.


The Tony–Nominated Performances of Danny Burstein

The Tony–Nominated Performances of Danny Burstein

24 PHOTOS
Drowsy Chaperone Playbill - May 2006
Drowsy Chaperone
Danny Burstein and Beth Leavel in <i>The Drowsy Chaperone</i>
Danny Burstein and Beth Leavel in The Drowsy Chaperone Joan Marcus
Georgia Engel (center) and company in <i>The Drowsy Chaperone</i>.
Cast of The Drowsy Chaperone Photo by Joan Marcus
South Pacific Playbill - Opening Night
South Pacific
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein and cast in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Follies Playbill - Opening Night, Aug 2011
Follies
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photos_2011_Danny_Burstein_HR.jpg
Danny Burstein in Follies Joan Marcus
Jenifer Foote, Danny Burstein, and Kiira Schmidt
Jenifer Foote, Danny Burstein, and Kiira Schmidt in Follies Joan Marcus
Golden Boy Playbill - Opening Night
Golden Boy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Playbill Vault
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.