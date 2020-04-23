Look Back at Titanic on Broadway With Michael Cerveris, Brian d’Arcy James, and More

The musical, written by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone, opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre April 23, 1997.

The original Broadway production of Titanic opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre April 23, 1997. The musical, directed by Richard Jones with choreography by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, played 26 previews and 804 performances before closing March 28, 1999. The production earned_and won—five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, Titanic examines the lives of the passengers aboard the doomed luxury liner—those in first class, middle class and steerage—in the nights leading up the ship's fatal encounter with an iceberg at sea. Titanic starred Michael Cerveris as Thomas Andrews, John Cunningham as Captain E.J. Smith, Brian d'Arcy James as Frederick Barrett, David Garrison as J. Bruce Ismay, Bill Buell as Edgar Beane, Victoria Clark as Alice Beane, and Allan Corduner as Henry Etches. Rounding out the cast were David Costabile, David elder, Larry Keith, Martin Moran, Jennifer Piech, Don Stephenson, Clarke Thorell, Adam Alexi-Malle, Becky Ann Baker, Matthew Bennett, Judith Blazer, John Bolton, Mindy Cooper, Lisa Datz, Jody Gelb, Kimberly Hester, Erin Hill, Robin Irwin, Joseph Kolinski, Theresa McCarthy, Michael Mulheren, Stephanie Park, Michele Ragusa, Ted Sperling, Mara Stephens, Henry Stram, Andy Taylor, and Williams Youmans. The production featured scenic and costume design by Stewart Laing, lighting design by Paul Gallo, and sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, with stage management by Susan Green, Richard Hester, Leigh Catlett, and Heather Cousens.