Look Back at [title of show] on Broadway

The beloved meta musical opened on Broadway July 17, 2008.

July 17 marks the Broadway anniversary of Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell's [title of show], a four-person meta-musical about its own creation. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at the show's original Broadway production.

The show was conceived by Bowen and Bell for entry into the inaugural New York Musical Theatre Festival, three weeks prior to the festival's submission deadline. After being selected, the writing pair involved friends Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff; the script was then expanded to include their experiences working together as a quartet of writers. Since then, [title of show] has been frequently revised to include the continuing experiences of its creators.

After premiering at the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2004, [title of show] went on to developmental productions at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and Ars Nova before seeing its first Off-Broadway run at the Vineyard Theatre in 2006. It would open at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway in 2008, beginning previews on July 5, with its Off-Broadway cast intact. After running for 102 regular performances, [title of show] closed on October 12, 2008.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, the Broadway production featured scenic design by Neil Patel, costume design by Chase Tyler, co-lighting design by Ken Billington and Jason Kantrowitz, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners with stage management by Martha Donaldson and Tom Reynolds. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TitleOfShow.

The entire original cast reunited at the Broadhurst Theatre March 11, 2019 for a special concert benefiting the Actors Fund.