Look Back at Toni Collette, Mandy Patinkin, and More in The Wild Party on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 13, 2021
 
Michael John LaChiusa’s Tony-nominated musical opened at the Virginia Theatre April 13, 2000.
Toni Collette and Yancey Arias
Toni Collette and Yancey Arias in The Wild Party Carol Rosegg

The Wild Party opened on Broadway at the Virginia Theatre April 13, 2000. The production, featuring music and lyrics by LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and director George C. Wolfe, played 36 previews and 68 performances before closing June 11. Though it had a short run, the production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Based on Joseph Moncure March’s poem, The Wild Party follows chorus girl Queenie and her violently jealous vaudevillian boyfriend Burrs, who invite various theatrical types to a party where the booze and flirtation flow freely.

Share

The Wild Party starred Toni Collette as Queenie, Mandy Patinkin as Burrs, Yancey Arias as Black, Nathan Lee Graham as Phil D’Armano, Adam Grupper as Gold, Leah Hocking as Mae, Eartha Kitt as Dolores, Marc Kudisch as Jackie, Norm Lewis as Eddie Mackrel, Michael McElroy as Oscar D’Armano, Brooke Sunny Moriber as Nadine, Sally Murphy as Sally, Tonya Pinkins as Kate, Jane Summerhays as Miss Madelaine True, and Stuart Zagnit as Goldberg. Rounding out the company were Nicole Van Giesen, Dominque Plaisant, David Masenheimer, Jeff Gardner, Ching Valdes-Aran, Rene Millan, Jennifer Frankel, Adrian Bailey, and Jennifer Hall as understudies.

The musical featured choreography by Joey McKneely, scenic design by Robin Wagner, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Tony Meola with stage management by Gwendolyn M. Gilliam, Rick Steiger, and Lisa Dawn Cave. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

