Look Back at Tony Winner Bryan Cranston in All the Way

Cranston, who celebrates his birthday March 7, made his Broadway debut in the political drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan.

March 7 marks the birthday of actor Bryan Cranston. The actor is best known for his turn as the unlikely meth kingpin of AMC's Breaking Bad and was last year's Tony-winning Best Actor for his performance in Ivo van Hove's Broadway adaptation of the film Network. In celebration of Cranston's birthday, we're taking a look back at the play that served as the actor's Broadway debut—the political drama All the Way, which hit Broadway in 2014. In Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan's drama, Cranston starred as U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in a cast that also included John McMartin as Richard Russell, Michael McKean as J. Edgar Hoover, Brandon J. Dirden as Martin Luther King, Jr., Rob Campbell as Governor George Wallace, Robert Petkoff as U.S. Senator and Vice President Hubert Humphrey, Jr., and Roslyn Ruff as Coretta Scott King and Fannie Lou Hamer. Cranston went on to earn his first Tony Award for his performance, which he reprised in HBO's screen adaptation of the play in 2016.

