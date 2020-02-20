Look Back at Tony Winner Jessie Mueller Onstage

Jessie Mueller, a Tony winner for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, celebrates her birthday February 20. Mueller was last seen on Broadway in Waitress, a performance which earned her a Tony nomination.
Mueller earned Tony nominations for
and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Carousel, and has been seen on Broadway in and The Mystery of Edwin Drood Nice Work If You Can Get It. She appeared at the Kennedy Center in opposite The Music Man Norm Lewis in 2019, and returns to Broadway this season in the new play , set to begin previews at the Cort Theatre February 25.. The Minutes
Look Back at Tony Winner Jessie Mueller on the Stage
Look Back at Tony Winner Jessie Mueller on the Stage
22 PHOTOS
Jessie Mueller and Harry Connick Jr. in
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Paul Kolnik
Jessie Mueller in
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Paul Kolnik
Jessie Mueller and company in
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
Photo by Paul Kolnik
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Joan Marcus
Jenifer Foote, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, and Janine Divita backstage at in
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Jessie Mueller backstage at in
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Ivan Hernandez, Kristine Zbornik, Amy Adams, Jessie Mueller, and Denis O'Hare in the Shakespeare in the Park production of
Into the Woods
Ivan Hernandez and Jessie Mueller in the Shakespeare in the Park production of
Into the Woods
Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller, Sarah Stiles, Gideon Glick, and Denis O'Hare in the Shakespeare in the Park production of
Into the Woods
Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller in
Beautiful
Joan Marcus