Look Back at Tony Winner Jessie Mueller Onstage

By Playbill Staff
Feb 20, 2020
 
The Beautiful and Waitress star celebrates her birthday February 20.
Jeremy Morse, Molly Hager, Jessie Mueller, Aisha Jackson and Stephanie Torns in Waitress Joan Marcus

Jessie Mueller, a Tony winner for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, celebrates her birthday February 20. Mueller was last seen on Broadway in Waitress, a performance which earned her a Tony nomination.

Mueller earned Tony nominations for On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carousel, and has been seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Nice Work If You Can Get It. She appeared at the Kennedy Center in The Music Man opposite Norm Lewis in 2019, and returns to Broadway this season in the new play The Minutes, set to begin previews at the Cort Theatre February 25..

Jessie Mueller and Harry Connick Jr.
Jessie Mueller and Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Paul Kolnik
Jessie Mueller in <i>On a Clear Day You Can See Forever</i>
Jessie Mueller in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Paul Kolnik
Jessie Mueller and company
Jessie Mueller and company in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Photo by Paul Kolnik
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in <i>The Mystery of Edwin Drood</i>
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Jenifer Foote, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera and Janine Divita
Jenifer Foote, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, and Janine Divita backstage at in The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Jessie Mueller
Jessie Mueller backstage at in The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Ivan Hernandez, Kristine Zbornik, Amy Adams, Jessie Mueller and Denis O'Hare
Ivan Hernandez, Kristine Zbornik, Amy Adams, Jessie Mueller, and Denis O'Hare in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods
Ivan Hernandez and Jessie Mueller in the Shakespeare in the Park production
Ivan Hernandez and Jessie Mueller in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller, Sarah Stiles, Gideon Glick and Denis O'Hare
Jessie Mueller, Sarah Stiles, Gideon Glick, and Denis O'Hare in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller in Beautiful Joan Marcus
