Look Back at Tony Winner Jessie Mueller Onstage

The Beautiful and Waitress star celebrates her birthday February 20.

Jessie Mueller, a Tony winner for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, celebrates her birthday February 20. Mueller was last seen on Broadway in Waitress, a performance which earned her a Tony nomination.

Mueller earned Tony nominations for On a Clear Day You Can See Forever and Carousel, and has been seen on Broadway in The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Nice Work If You Can Get It. She appeared at the Kennedy Center in The Music Man opposite Norm Lewis in 2019, and returns to Broadway this season in the new play The Minutes, set to begin previews at the Cort Theatre February 25..