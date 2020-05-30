Look Back at Tonya Pinkins' Tony-Winning Performance in Jelly's Last Jam

By Nathan Skethway
May 30, 2020
 
The performer celebrates her birthday May 30.
May 30 marks the birthday of Tony-winning stage and screen performer Tonya Pinkins. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at Jelly's Last Jam, the production which earned Pinkins her Tony Award.

Jelly's Last Jam opened on Broadway at the Virginia Theatre April 1, 1992. The musical was directed by George C. Wolfe with choreography by Hope Clarke and played 25 previews and 569 performances before closing September 5, 1993. The production earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning three, including Pinkins' for Best Featured Actress.

With music by Jelly Roll Morton and Luther Henderson, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Wolfe, Jelly's Last Jam tells the story of the troubled legacy of Jelly Roll Morton, a Creole man who claimed to have invented jazz but always shunned the black side of his heritage. His life and legacy are examined in musical terms as Morton faces death.

Gregory Hines starred as Morton, while Pinkins appeared as Anita. For a complete list of the opening night cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/JellyslLastJam.

Production Photos: Jelly's Last Jam on Broadway

in <i>Jelly&#39;s Last Jam</i>
Gregory Hines and the Cast in Jelly's Last Jam Martha Swope
in <i>Jelly&#39;s Last Jam</i>
Gregory Hines and Tonya Pinkins in Jelly's Last Jam Martha Swope
in <i>Jelly&#39;s Last Jam</i>
Cast of Jelly's Last Jam Martha Swope
in <i>Jelly&#39;s Last Jam</i>
Tonya Pinkins and Gregory Hines in Jelly's Last Jam Martha Swope
in <i>Jelly&#39;s Last Jam</i>
Cast of Jelly's Last Jam Martha Swope
in <i>Jelly&#39;s Last Jam</i>
Tonya Pinkins and Gregory Hines in Jelly's Last Jam Martha Swope
in <i>Jelly&#39;s Last Jam</i>
Gregory Hines in Jelly's Last Jam Martha Swope
