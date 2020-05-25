Look Back at Waiting For Godot/No Man’s Land in Celebration of Ian McKellen

By Marc J. Franklin
May 25, 2020
 
The international stage and screen star celebrates his birthday May 25.
Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen Joan Marcus

International stage and screen star Ian McKellen celebrates his birthday May 25.

The actor made his Broadway debut in The Promise at Henry Miller’s Theatre in 1967. Since then, he has gone on to continue his five-decade Broadway career with stints in Amadeus in 1980 (Tony Award), Ian McKellen: A Knight Out at the Lyceum in 1994, Dance of Death in 2001, and more. He was most recently on Broadway in the 2013 revivals of Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land, performed in repertory with Patrick Stewart.

Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patrick Stewart in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Shuler Hensley and Billy Crudup in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Shuler Hensley, Patrick Stewart, Billy Crudup, and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
Waiting_for_Godot_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Waiting for Godot Joan Marcus
No_Man's_Land_Broadway_Production_Photos_2013_HR
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in No Man's Land Joan Marcus
No_Man's_Land_Broadway_Production_Photos_2013_HR
Patrick Stewart in No Man's Land Joan Marcus
No_Man's_Land_Broadway_Production_Photos_2013_HR
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in No Man's Land Joan Marcus
