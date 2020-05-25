Look Back at Waiting For Godot/No Man’s Land in Celebration of Ian McKellen

The international stage and screen star celebrates his birthday May 25.

The actor made his Broadway debut in The Promise at Henry Miller’s Theatre in 1967. Since then, he has gone on to continue his five-decade Broadway career with stints in Amadeus in 1980 (Tony Award), Ian McKellen: A Knight Out at the Lyceum in 1994, Dance of Death in 2001, and more. He was most recently on Broadway in the 2013 revivals of Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land, performed in repertory with Patrick Stewart.

