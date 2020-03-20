Look Back at Will Swenson, Nick Adams, Tony Sheldon, and More in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back at Will Swenson, Nick Adams, Tony Sheldon, and More in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 20, 2020
 
The original Broadway production opened at the Palace Theatre March 20, 2011.
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, and cast of <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, and cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus

The stage adaptation of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert opened at the Palace Theatre March 20, 2011. The musical, featuring a book by Allan Scott and Stephen Elliott, played 23 previews and 526 performances before closing June 24, 2012. The production earned two Tony Awards, with Lizzy Gardiner and Tim Chappel winning for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the musical follows the adventures of a trio of drag queens who journey across the Australian Outback.

Look Back at Will Swenson, Nick Adams, Tony Sheldon, and More in Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Look Back at Will Swenson, Nick Adams, Tony Sheldon, and More in Priscilla Queen of the Desert

16 PHOTOS
in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Ashley Spencer, Anastacia McCleskey, Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, C. David Johnson, and Will Swenson in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Will Swenson in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Will Swenson in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, and cast of <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, Nick Adams, and cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Tony Sheldon in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson, and Nick Adams in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson, and Nick Adams in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, and Nick Adams in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Will Swenson, Tony Sheldon, and Nick Adams in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Nick Adams in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Tony Sheldon, Will Swenson, and Nick Adams in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Nick Adams in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Nick Adams in Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
in <i>Priscilla Queen of the Desert</i>
Will Swenson and cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert Joan Marcus
Share

The production starred Will Swenson as Tick (Mitzi), Tony Sheldon as Bernadette, Nick Adams as Adam (Felicia), C. David Johnson as Bob, Ashley Spencer as Diva 1, Anastacia McCleskey as Diva 2, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Diva 3, James Brown III as Jimmy, Nathan Lee Graham as Miss Understanding, J. Elaine Marcos as Cynthia, Mike McGowan as Frank, Jessica Phillips as Marion, Steve Schepis as Young Bernadette/Farrah, Keala Settle as Shirley, and Luke Kolbe Mannikus and Ashton Woerz as Benji. Rounding out the ensemble wereThom Allison, Kyle Brown, Gavin Lodge, Jeff Metzler, Bryan West, and Tad Wilson.

Developed for the stage by director Simon Phillips, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert featured choreography by Ross Coleman, production supervision by Jerry Mitchell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, costume design by Chappel and Gardiner, and sound design by Jonathan Deans and Peter Fitzgerald with bus concept and production design and bus visual animation sequences design by Brian Thomson.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.