Celebrate Judy Kuhn With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

By Playbill Staff
May 20, 2020
 
The four-time Tony nominee celebrates her birthday May 20.
Judy Kuhn in She Loves Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn celebrates her birthday May 20.

Kuhn made her Broadway debut in The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 1985, beginning a more than three decade long career on the Main Stem. Throughout her career, the actor originated the role of Cosette in Les Misérables on Broadway in 1987, starred as Amalia in the 1993 revival of She Loves Me, played Helen in the 2015 Tony Award-winning production of Fun Home, and more. Kuhn was last seen on the Great White Way in the acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, assuming the role of Golde.

Flip through some of her career highlights below:

Judy_Kuhn_Lonny_Price_Rags_Martha_Swope.jpg
Lonny Price and Judy Kuhn in Rags Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rags_Judy_Kuhn.jpg
Judy Kuhn and Evalyn Baron in Rags Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Josh Blake, Teresa Stratas, Dick Latessa and Judy Kuhn in <i>Rags</i>
Josh Blake, Teresa Stratas, Dick Latessa, and Judy Kuhn in Rags Photo by Martha Swope
John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant and Judy Kuhn in Les Misérables.
John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant and Judy Kuhn in Les Misérables. Michael Le Poer Trench/Bob Marshak
Judy_Kuhn_David_Carroll_chess.jpg
Judy Kuhn and David Carroll in Chess Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Philip_Casnoff_Judy_Kuhn_David_Carroll_Chess.jpg
Philip Casnoff, Judy Kuhn, and David Carroll in Chess Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Judy_Kuhn_Chess_HR.jpg
Judy Kuhn in Chess Martha Swope
Judy_Kuhn_She_Loves_Me.jpg
Judy Kuhn in She Loves Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Judy_Kuhn_Boyd_Gaines_She_Loves_Me_2.jpg
Judy Kuhn and Boyd Gaines in She Loves Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Judy_Kuhn_Boyd_Gaines_She_Loves_Me.jpg
Judy Kuhn and Boyd Gaines in She Loves Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
