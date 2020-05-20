Celebrate Judy Kuhn With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

The four-time Tony nominee celebrates her birthday May 20.

Kuhn made her Broadway debut in The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 1985, beginning a more than three decade long career on the Main Stem. Throughout her career, the actor originated the role of Cosette in Les Misérables on Broadway in 1987, starred as Amalia in the 1993 revival of She Loves Me, played Helen in the 2015 Tony Award-winning production of Fun Home, and more. Kuhn was last seen on the Great White Way in the acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, assuming the role of Golde.

Flip through some of her career highlights below:

