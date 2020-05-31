Looking Back at Brooke Shields in Broadway's The Addams Family

The performer, who celebrates her birthday May 31, succeeded Bebe Neuwirth in the 2010 musical.

May 31 marks the birthday of performer Brooke Shields. Most well-known theatrically for her performances in the Broadway revivals of Wonderful Town, Chicago and Grease, Shields last appeared on Broadway as Morticia Addams in the musical The Addams Family, succeeding original star Bebe Neuwirth.

The Addams Family opened on Broadway April 8, 2010. Featuring a score by Andrew Lippa and a cast led by Tony Award winners Nathan Lane and Neuwirth, the show ran at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for 722 performances and earned two Tony nominations.

Brooke Shields in Broadway's The Addams Family Brooke Shields in Broadway's The Addams Family 12 PHOTOS

Also in the cast were Carolee Carmello, Kevin Chamberlin, Jackie Hoffman, Terrence Mann, Adam Riegler, Krysta Rodriguez, Zachary Sands, and Wesley Taylor. For a full list of the production's opening night cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheAddamsFamily.

After Lane and Neuwirth departed the production, Shields joined Tony winner Roger Rees in assuming the roles of the Addams parents; they remained in the production until its closing on December 31, 2011.

