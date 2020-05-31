Looking Back at Brooke Shields in Broadway's The Addams Family

By Nathan Skethway
May 31, 2020
 
The performer, who celebrates her birthday May 31, succeeded Bebe Neuwirth in the 2010 musical.
Brooke Shields and the Cast of The Addams Family Jeremy Daniel

May 31 marks the birthday of performer Brooke Shields. Most well-known theatrically for her performances in the Broadway revivals of Wonderful Town, Chicago and Grease, Shields last appeared on Broadway as Morticia Addams in the musical The Addams Family, succeeding original star Bebe Neuwirth.

The Addams Family opened on Broadway April 8, 2010. Featuring a score by Andrew Lippa and a cast led by Tony Award winners Nathan Lane and Neuwirth, the show ran at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for 722 performances and earned two Tony nominations.

12 PHOTOS
Jackie Hoffman, Rachel Potter, Zachary James, Roger Rees, Brooke Shields, Brad Oscar and Adam Riegler
Jackie Hoffman, Rachel Potter, Zachary James, Roger Rees, Brooke Shields, Brad Oscar and Adam Riegler Jeremy Daniel
Brooke Shields and Roger Rees
Brooke Shields and Roger Rees Jeremy Daniel
Jackie Hoffman, Zachary James, Roger Rees, Rachel Potter, Brooke Shields, Brad Oscar, Adam Riegler and company
Jackie Hoffman, Zachary James, Roger Rees, Rachel Potter, Brooke Shields, Brad Oscar, Adam Riegler and company Jeremy Daniel
Brooke Shields, Zachary James, Rachel Potter and Jesse Swenson
Brooke Shields, Zachary James, Rachel Potter and Jesse Swenson Jeremy Daniel
Brooke Shields and company
Brooke Shields and company Jeremy Daniel
Brooke Shields and Roger Rees
Brooke Shields and Roger Rees Jeremy Daniel
Jackie Hoffman and Brooke Shields
Jackie Hoffman and Brooke Shields Jeremy Daniel
Brad Oscar, Jackie Hoffman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brooke Shields, Zachary James, Roger Rees, Rachel Potter and company
Brad Oscar, Jackie Hoffman, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brooke Shields, Zachary James, Roger Rees, Rachel Potter and company Jeremy Daniel
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Jeremy Daniel
Brooke Shields and company
Brooke Shields and company Jeremy Daniel
Also in the cast were Carolee Carmello, Kevin Chamberlin, Jackie Hoffman, Terrence Mann, Adam Riegler, Krysta Rodriguez, Zachary Sands, and Wesley Taylor. For a full list of the production's opening night cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheAddamsFamily.

After Lane and Neuwirth departed the production, Shields joined Tony winner Roger Rees in assuming the roles of the Addams parents; they remained in the production until its closing on December 31, 2011.

