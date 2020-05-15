Looking Back at Frozen’s Journey To Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
May 15, 2020
 
From the Denver tryout, to the Tony Awards and beyond, revisit some highlights from the hit Disney musical's run.
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Marc J. Franklin

As previously reported, the Broadway adaptation of Disney's Frozen will not reopen at the St. James Theatre when Broadway returns post-pandemic. It effectively took its final bow March 11 (the eve of the New York State-mandated shutdown), running for 26 previews and 825 regular performances.

When the musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened March 22, 2018, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin starred as Elsa and Anna, respectively. In February, Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz became Arendelle’s new royal sisters in the Michael Grandage-helmed production.

Looking Back at Frozen’s Journey on Broadway

Looking Back at Frozen’s Journey on Broadway

53 PHOTOS
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin hug in rehearsal for Frozen's Denver tryout. Jenny Anderson
Jelani Alladin Jenny Anderson
Greg Hildreth and Kevin Del Aguila Jenny Anderson
John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and Jelani Alladin
The first look at John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and Jelani Alladin in Frozen Andrew Eccles/Disney via EW
Patti Murin (Anna) and John Riddle (Hans) in FROZEN. Photo by Deen van Meer.jpg
Patti Murin and John Riddle in Frozen in Denver Deen van Meer
The Company of FROZEN. Photo by Deen van Meer.jpg
Cast of Frozen in Denver Deen van Meer
<i>Frozen</i> at the St. James Theatre
Frozen's marquee goes up at St. James Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin meet the press ahead of the Broadway production Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Press_Day_2018_HR
Michael Grandage, Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Press_Day_2018_HR
Patti Murin and Caissie Levy Marc J. Franklin
"The extraordinary contribution of Broadway's original company plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated," said Disney Theatrical Productions President Thomas Schumacher in a statement. "Frozen, like all shows, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an uncommonly close and talented group and they’ll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them at Frozen around the world."

Frozen earned Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Frozen also featured choreography by Rob Ashford, sets and costumes by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Micahel Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. For the full cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Frozen.

Disney Theatrical Productions intends to resume the musical's national tour when tenable, with international stagings—including West End, Australia, Japan, and Germany productions—all pushed to next year. Elements from the now-closed Broadway production will be repurposed for these engagements to reduce cost and waste.

