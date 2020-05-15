Looking Back at Frozen’s Journey To Broadway

From the Denver tryout, to the Tony Awards and beyond, revisit some highlights from the hit Disney musical's run.

As previously reported, the Broadway adaptation of Disney's Frozen will not reopen at the St. James Theatre when Broadway returns post-pandemic. It effectively took its final bow March 11 (the eve of the New York State-mandated shutdown), running for 26 previews and 825 regular performances.

When the musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened March 22, 2018, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin starred as Elsa and Anna, respectively. In February, Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz became Arendelle’s new royal sisters in the Michael Grandage-helmed production.

Looking Back at Frozen’s Journey on Broadway Looking Back at Frozen’s Journey on Broadway 53 PHOTOS

"The extraordinary contribution of Broadway's original company plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated," said Disney Theatrical Productions President Thomas Schumacher in a statement. "Frozen, like all shows, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an uncommonly close and talented group and they’ll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them at Frozen around the world."

Frozen earned Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Frozen also featured choreography by Rob Ashford, sets and costumes by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Micahel Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. For the full cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Frozen.

Disney Theatrical Productions intends to resume the musical's national tour when tenable, with international stagings—including West End, Australia, Japan, and Germany productions—all pushed to next year. Elements from the now-closed Broadway production will be repurposed for these engagements to reduce cost and waste.