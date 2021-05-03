Looking Back at Olympia Dukakis’ Stage Career

Photos   Looking Back at Olympia Dukakis’ Stage Career
By Ryan McPhee, Marc J. Franklin
May 03, 2021
 
The Oscar winner and theatre veteran died May 1 at the age of 89.
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Olympia Dukakis, star of stage and screen who won an Oscar for her performance in Moonstruck, died May 1; she was 89.

While her portrayal as Rose Castorini, mother to Cher's Loretta, in the 1987 romantic comedy brought her some of her most widespread acclaim, Ms. Dukakis began her career in the theatre. She appeared on Broadway and Off-Broadway stages from the '60s through the aughts.

After studying at Boston University, Ms. Dukakis stayed in Massachusetts to work at Williamstown Summer Theatre (now Williamstown Theater Festival), which became a frequent home for the performer. She made her Broadway debut as an understudy in 1962's The Aspern Papers, and the following year, won an Obie for her work in New Repertory Theatre's Off-Broadway production of Brecht's A Man's a Man.

Her additional stage credits included Peer Gynt at the New York Shakespeare Festival (now Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park), Broadway's 1986 comedy Social Security (directed by Mike Nichols), and, more recently, The Singing Forest and The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore Off-Broadway. Look through photos from these productions and more below.

A Celebration of Olympia Dukakis on the Stage

12 PHOTOS
Peer Gynt_1969_Rehearsal_Gerald Freedman, Stacy Keach, Judy Collins, Estelle Parsons and Olympia Dukakis_Friedman.jpg
Gerald Freedman, Stacy Keach, Judy Collins, Estelle Parsons, and Olympia Dukakis in rehearsal for Peer Gynt Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Peer Gynt_Olympia Dukakis_Production Photos_1969_Friedman.jpg
Olympia Dukakis in Peer Gynt Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Peer Gynt_1969_Stacy Keach and Olympia Dukakis_Friedman.jpg
Stacy Keach and Olympia Dukakis in Peer Gynt Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Social Security_1986_Production Photo_Olympia Dukakis and Marlo Thomas_Swope.jpg
Olympia Dukakis and Marlo Thomas in Social Security Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Better Living_Whole Theatre_Production Photos_1988_Olympia Dukakis and Louis Zorich_HR.jpg
Olympia Dukakis and Louis Zorich in Better Living Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Olympia Dukakis as Hecuba comforts Roxanne Raja as Polyxena as Jilana Graffagna (Chorus) and Marco Barricelli (Odysseus) look on.
Olympia Dukakis and Roxanne Raja with Jilana Graffagna and Marco Barricelli in Hecuba Photo by Photo by Ken Friedman
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar and Olympia Dukakis
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar, and Olympia Dukakis in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
Mark Blum and Olympia Dukakis in <i>The Singing Forest</i>
Mark Blum and Olympia Dukakis in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
Annie Purcell, Olympia Dukakis and Pamela Reed
Annie Purcell, Olympia Dukakis and Pamela Reed in Elektra Photo by 2010 J. Paul Getty Trust
<i>The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore</i> opened January 30, 2011
Darren Pettie and Olympia Dukakis in The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore
