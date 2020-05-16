Looking Back at Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado's Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

The singer celebrates her birthday May 16.

May 16 marks the birthday of Kirstin Maldonado, most known for her vocals in the chart-topping a capella group Pentatonix. To celebrate, we're taking a look at the show that saw Maldonado make her Broadway debut: the Tony-winning Kinky Boots, in which she played the role of Lauren.

Kinky Boots opened on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre April 4, 2013. The musical adaptation of the 2005 film, choreographed and directed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, played 34 previews and 2,507 performances before closing on April 7, 2019. The production earned 13 Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography, and Best Actor in a Musical for star Billy Porter.

With music and lyrics by pop superstar Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who has suddenly inherited his father’s shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man he’s meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible..

Stark Sands starred Charlie alongside Porter as Lola. The cast also featured Annaleigh Ashford as Lauren and Lena Hall as Nicola. For a complete list of the opening night cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/KinkyBoots.

