Looking Back at Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle Starring Angela Lansbury

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 04, 2020
 
The original production opened April 4, 1964, at the Majestic Theatre.
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_09_Angela_Lansbury_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Angela Lansbury and cast ©NYPL for the Performing Arts

This year marks the 55th anniversary of Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ Anyone Can Whistle, which premiered on Broadway April 4, 1964. The cult favorite show (which lasted just nine performances and 12 previews), starring Lee Remick, Harry Guardino, and Angela Lansbury, includes such numbers as “Me and My Town,” “There Won’t Be Trumpets,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” “Everybody Says Don’t” and “With So Little To Be Sure Of.”

Anyone Can Whistle tells the story of a corrupt mayoress who fakes a miracle to save her failing town—a miracle that brings a nurse and her charges from the local asylum, as well as a mysterious man who is supposed to sort things out when the inmates run amok.

Look Back at Anyone Can Whistle Starring Angela Lansbury

13 PHOTOS
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_01_Lee_Remick_HR-2.jpg
Lee Remick ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_02_Henry_Lascoe_Angela_Lansbury_HR-2.jpg
Henry Lascoe and Angela Lansbury ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_03_Lee_Remick_HR-2.jpg
Angela Lansbury ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_04_Angela_Lansbury_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Angela Lansbury and cast ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_05_Lee_Remick_Harry_Guardino_HR-2.jpg
Lee Remick and Harry Guardino ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_06_Harry_Guardino_Lee_Remick_HR-2.jpg
Harry Guardino and Lee Remick ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_07_Harry_Guardino_Lee_Remick_HR-2.jpg
Harry Guardino and Lee Remick ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_08_Harry_Guardino_Lee_Remick_HR-2.jpg
Harry Guardino and Lee Remick ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_09_Angela_Lansbury_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Angela Lansbury and cast ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Anyone_Can_Whistle_Broadway_Production_Photos_1964_10_Angela_Lansbury_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Angela Lansbury and cast ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
