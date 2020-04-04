Looking Back at Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle Starring Angela Lansbury

The original production opened April 4, 1964, at the Majestic Theatre.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ Anyone Can Whistle, which premiered on Broadway April 4, 1964. The cult favorite show (which lasted just nine performances and 12 previews), starring Lee Remick, Harry Guardino, and Angela Lansbury, includes such numbers as “Me and My Town,” “There Won’t Be Trumpets,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” “Everybody Says Don’t” and “With So Little To Be Sure Of.”

Anyone Can Whistle tells the story of a corrupt mayoress who fakes a miracle to save her failing town—a miracle that brings a nurse and her charges from the local asylum, as well as a mysterious man who is supposed to sort things out when the inmates run amok.