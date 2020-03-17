Looking Back at the Original Broadway Production of Sweeney Todd

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Looking Back at the Original Broadway Production of Sweeney Todd
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 17, 2020
 
Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart recommends the cast album to Sondheim's bloody musical thriller, which opened on Broadway in 1979.
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in <i>Sweeney Todd</i>
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope

Need something to listen to while staying indoors? Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart recommends the original Broadway cast recording of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the 1979 musical thriller from Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler.

The original production of Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway March 1, 1979, at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin). The show, featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Wheeler, was directed by Harold Prince and starred Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury. The production received eight Tony Awards in 1979—including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score—as well as 11 Drama Desk Awards and the Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical. It went on to be revived twice on Broadway and adapted into a 2007 film, in addition to the recent Off-Broadway production.

Iglehart also recommends the original Broadway cast recording of The Full Monty, David Yazbek and Terrence McNally's 2000 musical adaptation of the 1997 film.

Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Sweeney Todd on Broadway

Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Sweeney Todd on Broadway

18 PHOTOS
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Joaquin Romaguera Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Jack Eric Williams Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Sarah Rice, Victor Garber, Edmund Lyndeck, and Jack Eric Williams Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Len Cariou and Victor Garber Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Jack Eric Williams and Edmund Lyndeck Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Ken Jennings and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Len Cariou, Victor Garber, and Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.