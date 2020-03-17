Looking Back at the Original Broadway Production of Sweeney Todd

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart recommends the cast album to Sondheim's bloody musical thriller, which opened on Broadway in 1979.

Need something to listen to while staying indoors? Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart recommends the original Broadway cast recording of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the 1979 musical thriller from Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler.

The original production of Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway March 1, 1979, at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin). The show, featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Wheeler, was directed by Harold Prince and starred Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury. The production received eight Tony Awards in 1979—including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score—as well as 11 Drama Desk Awards and the Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical. It went on to be revived twice on Broadway and adapted into a 2007 film, in addition to the recent Off-Broadway production.

Iglehart also recommends the original Broadway cast recording of The Full Monty, David Yazbek and Terrence McNally's 2000 musical adaptation of the 1997 film.