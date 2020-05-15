Looking Back at the Past Decade of Drama Desk Awards: Part One

By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
May 15, 2020
 
Ahead of the 65th annual awards on May 31, we're revisiting the 2010–2014 ceremonies.
Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, and Neil Patrick Harris

As previously reported, the winners of the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on NY1’s On Stage May 31 at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special, in lieu of a traditional ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, will also stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre, recognizing work from productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway.

In honor of the upcoming awards, Playbill is looking back at the last decade of Drama Desks, beginning with the 2010–2014 ceremonies.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2010
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Montego Glover, 2010
Montego Glover, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Douglas Hodge, 2010
Douglas Hodge, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katie Finneran, 2010
Katie Finneran, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christopher Fitzgerald, 2010
Christopher Fitzgerald, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Bryan and Joe DiPietro, 2010
David Bryan and Joe DiPietro, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Viola Davis, 2010
Viola Davis, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Liev Schreiber, 2010
Liev Schreiber, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jan Maxwell, 2010
Jan Maxwell, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Santino Fontana, 2010
Santino Fontana, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
