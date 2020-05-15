Looking Back at the Past Decade of Drama Desk Awards: Part One

Ahead of the 65th annual awards on May 31, we're revisiting the 2010–2014 ceremonies.

As previously reported, the winners of the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on NY1’s On Stage May 31 at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special, in lieu of a traditional ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, will also stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre, recognizing work from productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway.

In honor of the upcoming awards, Playbill is looking back at the last decade of Drama Desks, beginning with the 2010–2014 ceremonies.

