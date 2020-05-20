Looking Back at the Past Decade of Drama Desk Awards: Part Two

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Looking Back at the Past Decade of Drama Desk Awards: Part Two
By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
May 20, 2020
 
Ahead of the 65th annual awards on May 31, we revisit the 2015–2019 ceremonies.
Kristin Chenoweth, Cynthia Erivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Kristin Chenoweth, Cynthia Erivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

As previously reported, the winners of the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on NY1’s On Stage May 31 at 7:30 PM ET. The awards special, in lieu of a traditional ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, will also stream on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theatre and recognize work from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway productions.

In honor of the upcoming awards, Playbill looks back at the last 10 years of Drama Desks. We began with 2010–2014 in our Part One. Here, we celebrate the 2015–2019 ceremonies.

Looking Back at the Past Decade of Drama Desk Awards: Part Two

Looking Back at the Past Decade of Drama Desk Awards: Part Two

71 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth, 2015
Kristin Chenoweth, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kristin Chenoweth, 2015
Kristin Chenoweth, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Robert Fairchild, 2015
Robert Fairchild, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Renée Elise Goldsberry, 2015
Renée Elise Goldsberry, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christian Borle, 2015
Christian Borle, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2015
Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andy Blankenbuehler and Thomas Kail, 2015
Andy Blankenbuehler and Thomas Kail, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Helen Mirren, 2015
Helen Mirren, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alex Sharp, 2015
Alex Sharp, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Annaleigh Ashford, 2015
Annaleigh Ashford, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.