Looking Back at the Past Decade of Tony Awards: Part 1

With the 2020 ceremony put on hold, Playbill revisits the 2010-2014 awards.

The Tony Awards are traditionally when the theatre community comes together to celebrate excellence on Broadway, honoring the artists and technicians who created showstopping productions and recognizing the immense talent on the Great White Way.

Though the 2020 ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19, Playbill is taking a look back at a decade of Broadway’s biggest nights. From Viola Davis’ moving performance in Fences to Bryan Cranston’s award-winning Broadway debut in All The Way, revisit the 2010-2014 ceremonies in honor of Broadway and the people who bring it to life.

