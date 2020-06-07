Looking Back at the Past Decade of Tony Awards: Part 1

Looking Back at the Past Decade of Tony Awards: Part 1
By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
Jun 07, 2020
 
With the 2020 ceremony put on hold, Playbill revisits the 2010-2014 awards.
Audra McDonald, Viola Davis, and Bryan Cranston
Audra McDonald, Viola Davis, and Bryan Cranston

The Tony Awards are traditionally when the theatre community comes together to celebrate excellence on Broadway, honoring the artists and technicians who created showstopping productions and recognizing the immense talent on the Great White Way.

Though the 2020 ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19, Playbill is taking a look back at a decade of Broadway’s biggest nights. From Viola Davis’ moving performance in Fences to Bryan Cranston’s award-winning Broadway debut in All The Way, revisit the 2010-2014 ceremonies in honor of Broadway and the people who bring it to life.

Celebrating the Past Decade of Tony Awards: Part 1

Celebrating the Past Decade of Tony Awards: Part 1

101 PHOTOS
Sean Hayes, 2010
Sean Hayes, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2010
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Douglas Hodge, 2010
Douglas Hodge, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein, 2010
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Levi Kreis, 2010
Levi Kreis, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Viola Davis, 2010
Viola Davis, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Scarlett Johansson, 2010
Scarlett Johansson, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Alfred Molina and Eddie Redmayne, 2010
Alfred Molina and Eddie Redmayne, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marian Seldes, 2010
Marian Seldes, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Hyde Pierce, 2010
David Hyde Pierce, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
