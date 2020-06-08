Looking Back at the Past Decade of Tony Awards: Part 2

By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
Jun 08, 2020
 
With the 2020 ceremony put on hold, Playbill revisits the 2015-2019 awards.
Ruthie Ann Miles, Cynthia Erivo, and Bette Midler
Ruthie Ann Miles, Cynthia Erivo, and Bette Midler

The Tony Awards are traditionally when the theatre community comes together to celebrate excellence on Broadway, honoring the artists and technicians who created showstopping productions and recognizing the immense talent on the Great White Way.

Though the 2020 ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19, Playbill is taking a look back at a decade of Broadway’s biggest nights. From Hamilton's Tony Awards sweep to Ali Stroker's historic win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, revisit highlights from the 2015-2019 ceremonies in honor of Broadway and the people who bring it to life.

Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth, 2015
Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kelli O&#39;Hara and Greg Naughton, 2015
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Cerveris, 2015
Michael Cerveris, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jonathan Blumenstein and Ruthie Ann Miles, 2015
Jonathan Blumenstein and Ruthie Ann Miles, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christian Borle, 2015
Christian Borle, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Helen Mirren, 2015
Helen Mirren, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Wallis Currie-Wood and Alex Sharp, 2015
Wallis Currie-Wood and Alex Sharp, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Annaleigh Ashford, 2015
Annaleigh Ashford, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kelli O&#39;Hara, 2015
Kelli O'Hara, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Cerveris, 2015
Michael Cerveris, 2015 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
