Looking Back on 35 Years at Lincoln Center Theater

Video   Looking Back on 35 Years at Lincoln Center Theater
By Ruthie Fierberg
May 11, 2020
 
While theatre takes an intermission, LCT reminds us the gems they've brought to the stage—and what’s to come.

Lincoln Center Theater re-established itself in the New York theatre scene in 1985, under the auspices of Chairman John V. Lindsay, Director Gregory Mosher, and Executive Producer Bernard Gersten. The non-profit aimed to continue to produce artistic excellence at affordable prices—a mission that persists through its membership program, as well as initiatives like LincTix.

The artistic excellence remains on tap, as well. At Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont, Off-Broadway’s Mitzi Newhouse, and Off-Off-Broadway’s Claire Tow Theaters—in addition to work produced in midtown Broadway houses—LCT continues to present grand theatre, thought-provoking work, and new, vital voices.

The video above attests to just a selection of the plays and musicals from LCT that have left an indelible mark on the theatrical canon over the past 35 years and continue to be produced around the world. Set to William Finn’s “Heart and Music” from A New Brain, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1998 at the Mitzi Newhouse, the video pans through revivals like South Pacific and The King and I, new musicals like The Light in the Piazza, and new plays like Act One, Oslo, Pipeline, 4000 Miles, Marys Seacole, Pass Over.

When the COVID-19 shutdown ends, LCT (under the leadership of Chairman Eric M. Mindich and Producing Artistic Director André Bishop) will present the new James Lapine musical Flying Over Sunset, with a score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, as well as Ricky Ian Gordon and Lynn Nottage’s operatic adaptation of Nottage’s play Intimate Apparel, which had begun previews shortly before the hiatus.

Step Inside Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater

Step Inside Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater

Inside the Theatre, the photo feature series that documents Broadway’s historic playhouses, continues with the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

17 PHOTOS
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
The only Broadway Theatre to be situated outside of the Times Square District, the Vivian Beaumont Theatre opened in 1965 with a production of George Buchner’s Danton’s Death starring James Earl Jones. Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
After management reorganization, the Lincoln Center Theater was established in 1985 under the direction of Gregory Mosher and Bernard Gersten. In 1992, André Bishop succeeded Gregory Mosher as artistic director. Together, they helped to elevate the venue into the theater it is today. Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Not only is the Lincoln Center Theater home of the Vivian Beaumont, it also houses the 299-seat Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and the 112-seat Claire Tow Theater. Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Vivian Beaumont Theater Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Portrait of Bernard Gersten Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Christopher Lightfoot Walker lobby at the Vivian Beaumont Theater Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Christopher Lightfoot Walker lobby at the Vivian Beaumont Theater Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Vivian Beaumont Theater auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
Throughout its history, the Vivian Beaumont Theater has welcomed performances by Phylicia Rashad, Meryl Streep, John Lithgow, and more. Marc J. Franklin
Vivian_Beaumont_Theatre_Walkthrough_2017_HR
In addition, the theatre has been the home of many Tony Award-winning productions including Oslo, South Pacific, The Coast of Utopia. Marc J. Franklin
