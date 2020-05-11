Looking Back on 35 Years at Lincoln Center Theater

While theatre takes an intermission, LCT reminds us the gems they've brought to the stage—and what’s to come.

Lincoln Center Theater re-established itself in the New York theatre scene in 1985, under the auspices of Chairman John V. Lindsay, Director Gregory Mosher, and Executive Producer Bernard Gersten. The non-profit aimed to continue to produce artistic excellence at affordable prices—a mission that persists through its membership program, as well as initiatives like LincTix.

The artistic excellence remains on tap, as well. At Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont, Off-Broadway’s Mitzi Newhouse, and Off-Off-Broadway’s Claire Tow Theaters—in addition to work produced in midtown Broadway houses—LCT continues to present grand theatre, thought-provoking work, and new, vital voices.

The video above attests to just a selection of the plays and musicals from LCT that have left an indelible mark on the theatrical canon over the past 35 years and continue to be produced around the world. Set to William Finn’s “Heart and Music” from A New Brain, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1998 at the Mitzi Newhouse, the video pans through revivals like South Pacific and The King and I, new musicals like The Light in the Piazza, and new plays like Act One, Oslo, Pipeline, 4000 Miles, Marys Seacole, Pass Over.

When the COVID-19 shutdown ends, LCT (under the leadership of Chairman Eric M. Mindich and Producing Artistic Director André Bishop) will present the new James Lapine musical Flying Over Sunset, with a score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, as well as Ricky Ian Gordon and Lynn Nottage’s operatic adaptation of Nottage’s play Intimate Apparel, which had begun previews shortly before the hiatus.

