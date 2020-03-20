Lorin Latarro, John Cariani, More to Offer Facebook Live Classes Through Broadway Teachers Workshop

The Voices From Broadway series will kick off March 24 with Frozen's Alicia Albright.

As many theatre artists and educators are home-bound in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Broadway Teachers Workshop is going digital in a new weekly series. Voices From Broadway will launch on Facebook Live March 24.

Alicia Albright (Broadway's Frozen) will head the first class, focusing on meditation, intention setting, and more. Later sessions will feature Hamilton associate music director Ian Weinberger, Tony nominee and playwright John Cariani (due to return to Broadway in Caroline, or Change), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child illusions associate Skylar Fox, and choreographers Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire) and Patrick O'Neill (School of Rock).

"We thrive on connection. And although we cannot connect in person right now, there is much we can still do to find inspiration and art within ourselves and our peers," said BTW Co-Director Gordon Greenberg. "That's why we decided to put together a series of inspirational voices from Broadway: teaching artists, performers, and creatives, with ideas and exercises to spark your imagination."

Broadway Teachers Workshop, sponsored by Playbill and Music Theatre International, hosts a three-day event each year connecting middle and high school arts educators with industry professionals. This year's event, marking the organization's 20th anniversary, is still expected to take place this summer with a lineup including Cariani, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Billy Porter, Gavin Creel, and Donna McKechnie.

For more information, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.

