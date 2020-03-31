Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group Postpones Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group Postpones Remainder of 2019-2020 Season
By Mark Peikert
Mar 31, 2020
 
1776, Sakina's Restaurant, and King James will not go on as planned this summer.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group has announced the postponement of the rest of its 2019–2020 season, comprised of a Diane Paulus-helmed revival of 1776 at the Ahmanson, a revival of Aasif Mandvi's solo show Sakina's Restaurant at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, and Rajiv Joseph's LeBron James play King James at the Mark Taper Forum.

The COVID-19 crisis is something we have never seen in our lifetime, in the world at large and in its implications for our theatre community," said Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and
Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman in a statement. "We remain committed to re-opening our theatres in the fall, including with our full Ahmanson 2020/21 season and our soon-to-be-announced Taper and Douglas seasons."

This is the second out-of-town engagement to be postponed for 1776, set to open in spring 2021 at the American Airlines Theatre, directed by Paulus. No word yet on if the announced Steppenwolf engagement of King James will continue as planned this May.

