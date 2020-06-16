Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group to Remain Closed Through 2020

The Ahmanson will return with the already planned staging of To Kill a Mockingbird.

The Los Angeles-based Center Theatre Group will not re-open in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced June 16. Having already canceled the remainder of its 2019–2020 season, the theatre company now will return in April 29, 2021, with the previously scheduled run of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Ahmanson Theatre.

The 2020–2021 season will then continue with shortened runs of Come From Away (June 9-20) and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (August 11–22), with an unchanged schedule for The Prom (July 6–August 8). Dates for The Lehman Trilogy, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, and Les Misérables will be announced at a later time.

"I could never have imagined such an extended period where Los Angeles would be without the ability to gather as a community and experience the transformative power of theatre," said CTG Artistic Director Michael Ritchie. "We are continuing to find hope and inspiration in our online programs, which include virtual education initiatives and our Art Goes On Project."

Art Goes On is a video project that includes L.A. Theatre Speaks, a community live stream series; Artists Create, featuring work made or explored during quarantine; and Scenes from the Vault, with highlight reels from previous productions. Click here to learn more.

During the shutdown, CTG announced it would host the West Coast premiere of Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris at the Mark Taper Forum, with casting and scheduling to be announced. Additional programming for the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre will be revealed later as well.

