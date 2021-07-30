Los Angeles' Hamilton, Other Pantages Shows, Will Require Vaccines for Audiences

Broadway in Hollywood's policy is currently in effect through October 10.

Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre will require ticket holders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19—and masked—to see Hamilton in Los Angeles. Performances for the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical begin August 17.

This policy will remain in effect for performances through October 10 and then be re-assessed on an ongoing basis. As previously announced, the show will be performed to audiences at 100 percent capacity.

“Fully vaccinated” means the attended performance is at least 14 days after receiving the final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, patrons must bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination. Guests who have not been vaccinated due to age restrictions, medical reasons, or a "sincerely held religious belief" must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theatre. Children under five will not be admitted to the theatre.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases are rising quickly in the U.S., with shows on Broadway like Pass Over announcing their own vaccine requirement.

As for company members of national tours, vaccine requirements were announced as part of an agreement between Actors' Equity and the Broadway League last month. Other shows on the Broadway in Hollywood roster include national tours of The Band's Visit, Moulin Rouge!, and My Fair Lady.