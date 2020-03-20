Los Angeles Theatres Ordered Shut Indefinitely by California Governor Due to COIVD-19 Pandemic

Broadway in Hollywood, Center Theatre Group, and more are among the companies impacted by the "stay at home" order.

A week after Los Angeles theatres began closing their doors, California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a "Stay at Home" executive order to slow the spread of COVID-19, shutting all theatres in the state indefinitely.

Hamilton is now set to begin April 21. The sit-down L.A. engagement had already been pushed back to April 1 from a March 12 start date due to the governor’s earlier public gathering restrictions. The LA Philharmonic has canceled all performances through April 19 as well.

The Center Theatre Group has canceled all performances The Book of Mormon at the Ahmanson, Antipodes at the Mark Taper Forum, and Block Party's Art Couple and Canyon at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. The Geffen Playhouse has canceled its run of Anna Moench's Man of God, which the group had hoped to rescheduled performances of, and Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet.

Upcoming shows and events from now until April 30 at the Pasadena Playhouse are canceled until further notice. Originally, the venue hoped to be up and running again by March 30.

he Old Globe in San Diego has canceled all engagements pending further notice, and La Jolla Playhouse presented its last performance of Fly March 11. The theatre has no plans to return until May with Lempicka, with no updates yet regarding the production’s start date.

See below for additional updates from the Los Angeles area:

- The Fountain Theatre has suspended the world premiere of Human Interest Story, which began performances February 15. The April 25 Los Angeles premiere of If I Forget has been postponed to later date yet to be determined. During the shut down, the theatre company is ramping up its social media presence with retrospectives, articles, and videos with members of the community.

- Antaeus Theatre Company has canceled all remaining performances of Measure for Measure, which began February 13, and their Classic Sundays reading of The Roaring Girl. The group has posted cooking videos, Shakespeare polls, and more on their social media pages.

- The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa has not provided an updated return date beyond March 31, which affected shows like A Bronx Tale and Broadway Legends: An All-Star Tribute to Harold Prince (March 27). The center has been posting two show clips per day from past productions on their Twitter and Facebook pages.

- Two additional concerts beyond that date have also been canceled at The Soraya beyond its previous suspension date through April 17, the April 19 Bollywood Boulevard and the May 9 Randy Newman’s Faust: The Concert.

On the opposite coast, Broadway is dark through April 12.

UPDATED: March 20, 4:30 PM ET

