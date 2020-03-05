Louis Armstrong Musical A Wonderful World Kicks Off World Premiere in Miami

Juson Williams stars as the jazz legend in the Christopher Renshaw-helmed project.

Performances begin March 5 at Miami Drama for the world premiere of A Wonderful World, a new jukebox musical based on the life and songs of Louis Armstrong. Juson Williams, seen Off-Broadway in The Fortress of Solitude, stars as jazz legend Armstrong.

Directed by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw, A Wonderful World features an original book by Aurin Squire (This is Us, The Good Fight) alongside Armstrong's catalog of music, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.

Joining Williams in the cast are Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Lana Gordon as Lil Harden, Nicole Henry as Alpha Smith, Darlene Hope as Lucille Wilson, Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver, Stephen G. Anthony as Joe Glaser, DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Stepin’ Fetchit, and Michael Mckeever as Johnny Collins.

Rounding out the cast are Kareema Khouri Castro, Lindsey Corey, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Khadijah Rolle, Traci Elaine Lee, James A. Pierce III, Ben Sandomir, Dori Waymer, Shanna L. Woods, and trumpeter Yamin Mustafa.

A Wonderful World features scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Ari Fulton, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada, and props design by Jameelah Bailey. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

