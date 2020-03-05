Louis Armstrong Musical A Wonderful World Kicks Off World Premiere in Miami

By Olivia Clement
Mar 05, 2020
Juson Williams stars as the jazz legend in the Christopher Renshaw-helmed project.
Dionne Figgins, Lana Gordon, Juson Williams, Nicole Henry, Darlene Hope in <i>A Wonderful World</i>
Dionne Figgins, Lana Gordon, Juson Williams, Nicole Henry, Darlene Hope in A Wonderful World

Performances begin March 5 at Miami Drama for the world premiere of A Wonderful World, a new jukebox musical based on the life and songs of Louis Armstrong. Juson Williams, seen Off-Broadway in The Fortress of Solitude, stars as jazz legend Armstrong.

Directed by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw, A Wonderful World features an original book by Aurin Squire (This is Us, The Good Fight) alongside Armstrong's catalog of music, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.

Joining Williams in the cast are Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Lana Gordon as Lil Harden, Nicole Henry as Alpha Smith, Darlene Hope as Lucille Wilson, Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver, Stephen G. Anthony as Joe Glaser, DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Stepin’ Fetchit, and Michael Mckeever as Johnny Collins.

Rounding out the cast are Kareema Khouri Castro, Lindsey Corey, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Khadijah Rolle, Traci Elaine Lee, James A. Pierce III, Ben Sandomir, Dori Waymer, Shanna L. Woods, and trumpeter Yamin Mustafa.

A Wonderful World features scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Ari Fulton, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada, and props design by Jameelah Bailey. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Inside Rehearsals for Louis Armstrong Musical A Wonderful World

Inside Rehearsals for Louis Armstrong Musical A Wonderful World

19 PHOTOS
Juson Williams and Lana Gordon
Juson Williams and Lana Gordon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lana Gordon and Dionne Figgins
Lana Gordon and Dionne Figgins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nicole Henry and Juson Williams
Nicole Henry and Juson Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nicole Henry, Juson Williams and Lana Gordon
Nicole Henry, Juson Williams and Lana Gordon Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Juson Williams and Darlene Hope
Juson Williams and Darlene Hope Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Juson Williams
Juson Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams
Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ricky Tripp and Cast
Ricky Tripp and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
