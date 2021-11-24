Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody Returns November 24 at the Jerry Orbach Theater

Tim Drucker directs the limited Off-Broadway engagement with choreography by Brooke Engen.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a sendup of the romantic film comedy, returns Off-Broadway beginning November 24 at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center prior to an official opening November 30.

Leading the cast are Kayla Catan, Isaiah Hein, James Parks, Eric Peters, Joyah Spangler, and Tony Tillman with swings Thanos Skouteris and Amber Wright. The production is directed by Tim Drucker and choreographed by Brooke Engen, who helmed the 2019 world premiere.

The musical, which continues through January 2, 2022, follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features a book by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music and orchestrations by Basil Winterbottom, music direction by Ethan Andersen, scenic design by Joshua Warner, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Brandon Baruch, sound design by Matthew Fischer, hair and wig design by Conor Donnelly, associate direction by Dana Steingold, and associate choreography by Meg Halcovage. The stage manager is Cassie Holzum with casting by Holly Buczek.

For more information visit LoveActuallyParody.com.