Love Letter to Liza, Celebrating Liza Minnelli's 75th Birthday, Features Chita Rivera, Jonathan Groff, Nathan Lane, More

A portion of ticket sales from the March 12 event go to The Actors Fund.

Love Letter to Liza, a virtual tribute marking the 75th birthday of stage and screen icon Liza Minnelli, airs March 12 at 8 PM ET on the streaming platform Stellar.

Viewers can expect performances, odes, and birthday wishes from Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta- Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, Neil Meron, Lorna Luft, John Kander, Michael Feinstein, Julie Halston, Melissa Manchester, Jason Alexander, Parker Posey, Kathy Griffin, Nicholas King, Kathy Najimy, Hoda Kotb, Michael York, Craig Ferguson, and Haley Swindal.

“Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza’s talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film, and even a hilarious stint on television’s Arrested Development make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on earth," said producer Daniel Nardicio in an earlier statement. “I’m thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza—Happy Birthday, Darling!”

A portion of ticket sales go to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

Joining Nardicio on the producing team are Samuel Benedict and Club Cumming, with Matt Berman co-producing. Frank DiLella hosts the event.

Repeat airings take place March 13 and 14 on Steller Video on Demand. Tickets, priced $30, are available here.



(Updated March 12, 2021)