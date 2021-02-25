Love Letter to Liza, Celebrating Liza Minnelli's 75th Birthday, to Feature Chita Rivera, Jonathan Groff, Nathan Lane, More

By Andrew Gans
Feb 25, 2021
 
Among those newly added to the March 12 lineup are Lorna Luft, John Kander, Jason Alexander, and Kathy Griffin.
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre. Sony Music Archives

Love Letter to Liza, a virtual tribute marking the 75th birthday of stage and screen icon Liza Minnelli, will air March 12 at 8 PM ET on the streaming platform Stellar.

Viewers can expect performances, odes, and birthday wishes from Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta- Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, and Neil Meron.

Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink.
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink. Ken Howard

Newly added to the roster are Lorna Luft, John Kander, Michael Feinstein, Julie Halston, Melissa Manchester, Jason Alexander, Parker Posey, Kathy Griffin, Nicholas King, Kathy Najimy, Hoda Kotb, Michael York, Craig Ferguson, and Haley Swindal.

“Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza’s talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film, and even a hilarious stint on television’s Arrested Development make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on earth," said producer Daniel Nardicio. “I’m thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza—Happy Birthday, Darling!”

A portion of ticket sales will go to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

Joining Nardicio on the producing team are Samuel Benedict and Club Cumming, with Matt Berman co-producing. Frank DiLella will host the event.

Repeat airings will take place March 13 and 14 on Steller Video on Demand. Tickets, priced $30, are available here.

Celebrate Liza Minnelli With a Photo Retrospective

Celebrate Liza Minnelli With a Photo Retrospective

37 PHOTOS
_Broadway_Production_Photo_Liza Minnelli_HR
Ed Gaynes and Liza Minnelli in Best Foot Forward Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in <i>Flora, the Red Menace</i>
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Flora2.jpg
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Flora3.jpg
Liza and Bob Dishy in Flora, the Red Menace
Cabaret.jpg
Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles in the film Cabaret
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Liza Minnelli in her 1974 concert engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre. Sony Music Archives
liza.jpg
Liza Minnelli at the 1974 Tony Awards Bob Deutsch
Liza Minnelli as Roxie Hart in Chicago.
Liza Minnelli as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
