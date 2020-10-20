Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, and Grace Van Patten Star in This Is Our Youth October 20

Lila Neugebauer directs a virtual production of Kenneth Lonergan’s play.

A virtual production of Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth streams October 20 at 8 PM ET as part of Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series. The presentation features Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges (Broadway's The Waverly Gallery), Emmy nominee Paul Mescal (Normal People), and stage and screen star Grace Van Patten (Mother of the Maid). Lila Neugebauer directs

Click here for tickets . Proceeds benefit The Actor's Fund.

Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hamilton, and Missy Yager starred in the 1996 Off-Broadway premiere of This Is Our Youth, which follows three 20-somethings living in NYC at the cusp of the Reagan Era. In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anna Paquin, and Hayden Christiansen headlined a West End production. Most recently, the play premiered on Broadway in 2014, with Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Tavi Gevinson.

Next in the Spotlight on Plays series will be David Mamet's Race, directed by Phylicia Rashad and starring David Alan Grier, Ed O'Neill, Alicia Stith, and Richard Thomas (October 29), followed by Mamet's Boston Marriage November 12 with Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sophia Macy.

READ: The Thanksgiving Play, Dear Elizabeth, More Works by Female Playwrights Set for Spotlight on Plays in Spring 2021

Lillian Hellman’s Watch on the Rhine is the latest title to join the slate of programming next spring.