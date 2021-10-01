Lucas Hnath's Dana H. Begins Broadway Previews October 1

Deirdre O’Connell returns to the title in the documentary play from the Tony-nominated writer.

The Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath's documentary play Dana H. begins preview performances October 1 at the Lyceum Theatre, ahead of an October 17 opening.

The play details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain. The script is constructed from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson. Les Waters directs.

Deirdre O’Connell will reprise her role as the title character, having originated the role at its Center Theatre Group premiere in 2019, as well as its Goodman Theatre and Vineyard Theatre runs. O'Connell has previously appeared on Broadway in The Front Page and Magic/Bird.

The play features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting design by Paul Toben, audio editing and sound design by Obie winner Mikhail Fiksel, and illusion and lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo. Casting is by Taylor Williams.

Dana H. will run in rep with Is This A Room, Tina Satter's play about the FBI interrogation of whistle blower Reality Winner.

Dana H. is produced on Broadway by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, Alan Seales, ZKM Media, and The Shubert Organization. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard are associate producers.