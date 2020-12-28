Luciano Pavarotti Takes Center Screen in Latest Offering of Free Metropolitan Opera Streams

The Metropolitan Opera ushers in the new year with a salute to one of the biggest stars in the company’s history: tenor Luciano Pavarotti. The late singer stars in the next seven titles of the Met’s series of free streams.
“Pavarotti Week” begins with a 1977 performance of La Bohème; among the singer’s signature roles that will follow are Cavaradossi (in Tosca), the Duke of Mantua (in Rigoletto), and Manrico (in Il Trovatore).
The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.
December 28: Puccini’s La Bohème
Also starring Renata Scotto, Maralin Niska, Ingvar Wixell, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Original performance March 15, 1977.
December 29: Puccini’s Tosca
Also starring Shirley Verrett and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. Original performance December 19, 1978.
December 30: Verdi’s Rigoletto
Also starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Original performance December 15, 1981.
December 31: Verdi’s Ernani
Also starring Leona Mitchell, Sherrill Milnes, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Original performance December 17, 1983.
January 1: Verdi’s Il Trovatore
Also starring Eva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Sherrill Milnes, and Jeffrey Wells, conducted by James Levine. Original performance October 15, 1988.
January 2: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera
Also starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. Original performance January 26, 1991.
January 3: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore
Also starring Kathleen Battle, Juan Pons, and Enzo Dara, conducted by James Levine. Original performance November 16, 1991.