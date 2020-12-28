Luciano Pavarotti Takes Center Screen in Latest Offering of Free Metropolitan Opera Streams

Ring in the new year with La Bohème, Rigoletto, L’Elisir d’Amore, and more.

The Metropolitan Opera ushers in the new year with a salute to one of the biggest stars in the company’s history: tenor Luciano Pavarotti. The late singer stars in the next seven titles of the Met’s series of free streams.

“Pavarotti Week” begins with a 1977 performance of La Bohème; among the singer’s signature roles that will follow are Cavaradossi (in Tosca), the Duke of Mantua (in Rigoletto), and Manrico (in Il Trovatore).

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

December 28: Puccini’s La Bohème

Also starring Renata Scotto, Maralin Niska, Ingvar Wixell, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Original performance March 15, 1977.

December 29: Puccini’s Tosca

Also starring Shirley Verrett and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. Original performance December 19, 1978.

December 30: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Also starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Original performance December 15, 1981.

December 31: Verdi’s Ernani

Also starring Leona Mitchell, Sherrill Milnes, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Original performance December 17, 1983.

January 1: Verdi’s Il Trovatore

Also starring Eva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Sherrill Milnes, and Jeffrey Wells, conducted by James Levine. Original performance October 15, 1988.

January 2: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera

Also starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. Original performance January 26, 1991.

January 3: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Also starring Kathleen Battle, Juan Pons, and Enzo Dara, conducted by James Levine. Original performance November 16, 1991.