Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal, Matt Jay-Willis, More Will Join Brian Conley in West End A Christmas Carol

Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent’s version of the Charles Dickens classic will play a limited engagement this winter.

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming West End production of the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent. As previously reported, Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in a limited run at the Dominion Theatre, with performances beginning December 7 ahead of a December 14 opening.

Conley will be joined by Jacqueline Jossa (Eastenders) as Emily/Ghost of Christmas Future, Matt Jay-Willis (Wicked) as Bob Cratchit, Lucie Jones (Waitress) as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Sandra Marvin (Emmerdale) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Martyn Ellis (My Fair Lady) as Mr. Fezziwig, Cedric Neal (Motown The Musical) as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Jeremy Secomb (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jacob Marley, Rebecca Lock (Heathers) as Mrs. Cratchit, and Sam Oladeinde (Hamilton) as Fred Anderson/Young Scrooge.

Directed by Shaun Kerrison, the production will feature the London Musical Theatre Orchestra led by musical director Freddie Tapner. The creative team also includes sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph, designer Dora Schweitzer, lighting designer Mike Robertson, and projection designer George Reeve, with musical staging by Tim Jackson. Casting is by Jim Arnold.

Performances are currently scheduled to run through January 2, 2021. COVID-era safety measures, including regular testing for the cast and crew and social distancing, will be in place throughout the venue, with ticket holders allowed to exchange their tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before their performance if they become unable to attend.

The musical premiered in 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in Manhattan, quickly becoming a seasonal favorite at Madison Square Garden and later on in London at the Lyceum Theatre.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Tapner for LMTO and Gary England.