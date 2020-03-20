Lucie Jones, Layton Williams, and More U.K. Stage Stars Set for Leave a Light On Online Concert Series

By Andrew Gans
Mar 20, 2020
 
The series of intimate, piano vocal concerts will be streamed live from The Theatre Café.
U.K. stage stars are lining up for Lambert Jackson Productions and Theatre Café's previously announced Leave a Light On concert series, which will offer intimate, piano vocal concerts streamed live from The Theatre Café.

Three concerts will be offered weekdays. The lineup for the first week will feature Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Alice Fearn (Wicked), Blake Patrick Anderson (Be More Chill), Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman), Christopher Cameron (Bat Out of Hell), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Death of a Salesman), Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress), David Hunter (Waitress), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Bradley Judge (Joseph tour), Harry Cooper Miller (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Emma Kingston (Evita), Sarah O’Connor (Waitress), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia! The Party), and Danielle Steers (Six).

Concerts are priced £7.50. There are also ongoing discussions about charity partnerships to further help U.K. artists impacted by the closures.

Details of how to stream and performance dates will be announced shortly.

