Lucie Jones, Oliver Tompsett, More Will Star in Treason Streaming Concert

The production will be filmed live at London’s Cadogan Hall.

West End stars Lucie Jones, Oliver Tompsett, and more will star in an upcoming live streaming concert of the musical Treason, filmed at Cadogan Hall in London. Performances will run March 12–14, one month later than originally planned.

Joining Jones (Waitress) and Tompsett (& Juliet) are Daniel Boys (Falsettos), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock), Cedric Neal (Chess), Sharon Rose (Caroline, or Change), alongside poet Debris Stevenson as the show’s narrator.

The musical follows the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 in which Guy Fawkes and his anarchist supporters tried to blow up the U.K. Halls of Parliament. Ricky Allan wrote the music and lyrics with a book by Allan and Kieran Lynn. Hannah Chissick directs the concert with musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestrations by Matthew Malone.

A fully staged production is currently in development for the 2021–2022 season. Treason is produced by Stephen McGill and Ricky Allan for Fiery Fable Productions, Square Peg Productions, and Katy Galloway Productions.