Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, Gary Wilmot, More to Join London Cast of Wicked

Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, Gary Wilmot, More to Join London Cast of Wicked
By Andrew Gans
Nov 17, 2021
The international hit musical will welcome several new leads next year at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.
Lucie Jones, The X Factor finalist who is currently starring as Jenna in the U.K. tour of Waitress, will step into the role of Elphaba in the London production of Wicked beginning February 1, 2022, at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

That day will also welcome Ryan Reid (Dreamgirls) as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann (The Girls) as Madame Morrible, and Gary Wilmot (Anything Goes) as The Wizard. Laura Pick, Sophie Evans, Alistair Brammer, Kim Ismay, and Andy Hockley will play their final performances as, respectively, Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Madame Morrible, and The Wizard January 30.

Jones, Reid, Dann, and Wilmot will appear alongside Helen Woolf, who returns from maternity leave as Glinda, Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, and Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond. Amy Webb serves as the standby for Elphaba, with Charli Baptie as the standby for Glinda.

The ensemble includes Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari, and James Titchener.

The London production of the international hit musical Wicked resumed performances September 15 at the Apollo Victoria. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, the musical is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. Wicked marked its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria September 28.

The Joe Mantello-helmed production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola, projections by Elaine J. McCarthy, wig and hair design by Tom Watson, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott.

The Broadway production of Wicked resumed performances September 14 at the Gershwin Theatre.

