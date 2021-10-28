Lucille Lortel Awards Will Switch to Gender-Neutral Categories for Performers

The awards ceremony recognizing Off-Broadway productions will be held live May 1, 2022.

The Lucille Lortel Awards, the annual honor recognizing outstanding achievement Off-Broadway, will no longer split performance awards into actor and actress categories, but rather will award performers in gender-neutral categories.

In addition to the newly configured performance categories, the Lucille Lortel Awards have added a category to recognize ensemble performances. Beginning with the 2022 ceremony honoring the current season, the five new categories are Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical, Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play, Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play, and Outstanding Ensemble.

“Off-Broadway has always sought to be a shining example of diversity and inclusivity,” said Casey York, president of the Off-Broadway League. “As the world around us—and specifically in New York City’s theatre scene—continues to evolve, it’s important for Off-Broadway to lead the way in acknowledging and celebrating artistic excellence in a more inclusive way. We want this to be a way for us to truly recognize the many talented performers in our community.”

The 37th Annual Lortel Awards will take place Sunday, May 1, 2022. The season cutoff is March 31, 2022. Nominations for the awards will be announced in early April. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre with additional support provided by TDF.