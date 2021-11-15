Lucy Moss to Direct New Production of Legally Blonde The Musical in London

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2022 season will also include the rescheduled 101 Dalmatians and a new adaptation of Antigone by Inua Ellams.

Lucy Moss, co-writer and director of the international hit musical Six, will direct the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde for the summer 2002 season at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

The musical, featuring a score by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, will open the venue's 90th anniversary season, running May 13–July 2. The creative team also includes casting directors Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, musical supervisor Cat Beveridge, sound designer Tony Gayle, and choreographer Ellen Kane.

READ: The Oral History of Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods

The musical stage adaptation of the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, helmed by Artistic Director Timothy Sheader, will make its long-awaited world premiere July 12–August 28 at the outdoor venue. Previously postponed due to the pandemic, the new musical is based on the Regent's Park-set story by Dodie Smith and features a score by Douglas Hodge and a book by Johnny McKnight from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

Also on the creative team for the commissioned Dalmatians: casting director Jill Green, assistant choreographer Tash Holway, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, musical director Tarek Merchant, children's casting directors Verity Naughton and Nick Hockaday for Verity Naughton Casting, puppetry designer and director Toby Olié, set designer Colin Richmond, choreographer Liam Steel, and musical supervisor and orchestrator Sarah Travis.

The season will conclude September 3–24 with a new version of Antigone. Also commissioned by Regent’s Park, the contemporary retelling of Sophocles’ epic story is penned by Barber Shop Chronicles writer Inua Ellams. Director Max Webster heads a creative team that includes choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, casting director Polly Jerrold, sound designer Emma Laxton, composer Shez Manzoor, costume designer Khadija Raza, set designer Leslie Travers, and associate director Jo Tyabji.

Working on all three productions will be casting assistant Shanaé Chisholm and voice and text director Barbara Houseman with intimacy support by Ingrid Mackinnon. Casting will be announced at a later date.

