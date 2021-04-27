Lucy St. Louis Will Play Christine in London Return of The Phantom of the Opera

Olivier nominee Killian Donnelly stars in the title role with Rhys Whitfield as Raoul.

Lucy St. Louis, who starred as Diana Ross in the West End production of Motown the Musical, will play opera singer Christine Daaé in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which is scheduled to resume performances July 27 at Her Majesty's Theatre. The casting marks the first time a Black actor has starred in the role either in London or on Broadway.

St. Louis, who has also been seen in the London productions of Beautiful The Carole King Musical and The Book of Mormon, will join Rhys Whitfield (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Raoul and the previously announced Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly (Kinky Boots, Memphis) as The Phantom.

READ: What The Phantom of the Opera's Open Casting Call Means for Broadway’s Return

The cast also features Saori Oda as Carlotta Giudicelli, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry, and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At some performances the role of Christine will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

The ensemble includes Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, and Karen Wilkinson.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, "I am thrilled to announce our first entirely new cast for The Phantom of the Opera in London in over 35 years. This cast includes some wonderful performers with whom I have worked in the past, such as Killian and Rhys as well as the hugely exciting Lucy St. Louis in the role of Christine Daaé. Lucy first sang for me in between lockdowns one and two, and I was utterly bewitched. I am also very proud to welcome Beatrice Penny-Toure, Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Arts Ed scholarship graduate, to the Phantom family in her first professional role."

Producer Cameron Mackintosh added, “Putting the new version of the original Phantom production back into its perfect home Her Majesty’s Theatre, 35 years after its premiere, is an unexpected thrill. None of us had any idea The Phantom would be haunting the stage for so long. Although many of our brilliant original creative colleagues including Hal Prince, Maria Björnson, and Gillian Lynne are sadly no longer with us, their work lives on inspiring our new creative team to stage the Phantom afresh, as if it was a brand new production.

READ: West End Phantom of the Opera to Reduce Orchestra by Half; Broadway Production Commits to Return With Full Pit

The Phantom of the Opera has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux.

The musical also has orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, music supervision by Simon Lee, production design by Maria Björnson, set design adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker, lighting by Andrew Bridge, associate lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound by Mick Potter. The musical staging and choreography are by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally directed by Harold Prince, this production is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Patrons who purchased tickets prior to July 27 will be contacted by the box office and given priority to exchange their tickets.

The Phantom of the Opera is produced by Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd.

