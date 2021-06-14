Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Leslie Uggams, More Among 2021 Theater Hall of Fame Inductees

The 50th anniversary induction ceremony will be held in November at the Gershwin Theatre.

The Theater Hall of Fame Inc. has announced its 2021 inductees: playwright Lynn Nottage, actor-playwright Anna Deavere Smith, composer Alan Menken, set designer Bob Crowley, actor Leslie Uggams, and, posthumously, director Gerald Freedman.

The 50th annual Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater induction ceremony will be held November 15 at the Gershwin Theatre.

READ: Lynn Nottage and Miranda Haymon’s The Watering Hole Will Reopen NYC’s Signature Theatre

The Theater Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell, and Gerard Oestreicher. To be eligible for nomination, the theatre professional must have at least 25 years in the Broadway theatre, five major productions, or be a leader of Off-Broadway or a regional theatre pioneer.

The 250 voters are past Hall of Fame inductees as well as members of the American Theater Critics Association.

The 2019 honorees included actors André De Shields and Donna McKechnie, Goodspeed Musicals Founder Michael Price, director-playwright Emily Mann, lighting designer Natasha Katz, theatre critic Michael Feingold, the late actor-choreographer Ann Reinking, and the late playwright Thomas Meehan.

Terry Hodge Taylor produces the annual invitation-only event.

