Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Leslie Uggams, More Among 2021 Theater Hall of Fame Inductees

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Leslie Uggams, More Among 2021 Theater Hall of Fame Inductees
By Andrew Gans
Jun 14, 2021
 
The 50th anniversary induction ceremony will be held in November at the Gershwin Theatre.
Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, and Leslie Uggams
Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, and Leslie Uggams

The Theater Hall of Fame Inc. has announced its 2021 inductees: playwright Lynn Nottage, actor-playwright Anna Deavere Smith, composer Alan Menken, set designer Bob Crowley, actor Leslie Uggams, and, posthumously, director Gerald Freedman.

The 50th annual Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater induction ceremony will be held November 15 at the Gershwin Theatre.

READ: Lynn Nottage and Miranda Haymon’s The Watering Hole Will Reopen NYC’s Signature Theatre

The Theater Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell, and Gerard Oestreicher. To be eligible for nomination, the theatre professional must have at least 25 years in the Broadway theatre, five major productions, or be a leader of Off-Broadway or a regional theatre pioneer.

The 250 voters are past Hall of Fame inductees as well as members of the American Theater Critics Association.

The 2019 honorees included actors André De Shields and Donna McKechnie, Goodspeed Musicals Founder Michael Price, director-playwright Emily Mann, lighting designer Natasha Katz, theatre critic Michael Feingold, the late actor-choreographer Ann Reinking, and the late playwright Thomas Meehan.

Terry Hodge Taylor produces the annual invitation-only event.

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell Inducted Into Theater Hall of Fame

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell Inducted Into Theater Hall of Fame

The inductees were honored at the Gershwin Theatre.

9 PHOTOS
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_10_HR.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_12_HR.jpg
Marsha Norman Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_11_HR.jpg
Phylicia Rashad Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_09_HR.jpg
Paul Libin Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_01_HR.jpg
Margo Nederlander and Jimmy Nederlander Jr. Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_13_HR.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Tim Rice Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_07_HR.jpg
Debbie Allen Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_05_HR.jpg
Lois Smith Aubrey Reuben
Theatre_Hall_Fame_2016_04_HR.jpg
Tim Rice Aubrey Reuben
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.