Lynn Nottage, Heidi Schreck, More to Present at Virtual Dramatists Guild and Lilly Awards Joint Ceremony

The special event combines The Dramatists Guild Awards, The Dramatists Guild Foundation Awards, and The Lilly Awards.

Lynn Nottage, Heidi Schreck, Stephen Schwartz, and more will present at a hybrid awards ceremony July 28, combining honors from the Dramatists Guild, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and The Lillys. The ceremony will stream on a platform to be announced at 6 PM ET.

Also joining as presenters are Hallie Foote, Chisa Hutchinson, Sarah Ruhl, and Kirsten Childs, with more added in the coming days.

As previously announced, this year’s Dramatists Guild Frederick Loewe Award will go to Michael R. Jackson for his musical A Strange Loop; the musical theatre creator also receives the Hull-Warriner Award. Additional honors will go to Kia Corthron, Lydia Diamond, and Madhuri Shekar.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation’s Stephen Schwartz Award will go to Khiyon Hursey, as announced in March. Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Julia Meinwald, and Benjamin Velez are the co-recipients of the Thom Thomas Award. The DGF is also presenting a new award celebrating comedy writers in the name of Georgia Engel, with a recipient yet to be announced

The Lilly Award winners will be announced on the day of the event. Named after Lillian Hellman, the awards honor women in theatre.