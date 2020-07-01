Lynn Nottage, Jeanine Tesori, Eboni Booth Are Part of Atlantic's Summer Virtual Lineup

Held every Friday, the Live With Atlantic series is free and takes place over Zoom.

Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company continues its virtual programming, featuring guest artists from the theatre's past, present, and future, into the summer.

Artists who are part of the July and August lineups include actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., composer Jeanine Tesori, playwrights Eboni Booth, Stephen Adly Guirgis, and Joshua Harmon, and the creators of The Secret Life of Bees, Susan Birkenhead, Sam Gold, Lynn Nottage, and Duncan Sheik.

Held every Friday at 4 PM ET, the series is made up of Creators Cut, a watch party of past Atlantic productions featuring commentary by the artists; Inside the Ensemble, where two Atlantic Ensemble members discuss their history with the company; Composer's Corner, in which composers play cut songs, new tunes, and old classics; and Writers Reflect, in which two playwrights interview each other.

Check out the full lineup, and register here.