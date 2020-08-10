Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, More to Write Microplays for Theatre for One: Here We Are Event

The project virtually brings together one performer and one audience member for a shared theatrical experience.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, and more playwrights will create microplays for Theatre for One: Here We Are, a virtual theatrical experience beginning August 20 that brings together one performer and one audience member for a shared experience.

The roster of playwrights also includes Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Directing the pieces are Tiffany Nichole Greene, Candis C. Jones, Rebecca Martinez, Taylor Reynolds, and Tamilla Woodard. Casting will be announced shortly.

All of the writers and directors were selected in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted the right to vote primarily to white women, while still leaving numbers of BIPOC women disenfranchised.

Performances will take place on Brookfield Place’s #BFPLatHome initiative and run weekly on Thursdays through September 24. Registration is free and opens the Monday before each performance. Click here for more information.

“American theatre is facing both a historic crisis and a historic opportunity: the COVID-19 crisis and the opportunity to fundamentally address white supremacy in our culture,” said Christine Jones and Jenny Koons, co-artistic directors of the project. “Here We Are is our vision of American theatre: one where a vibrant chorus of the most innovative and eloquent artists are centered to share their voices.”

In addition to Jones and Koons, the creative team includes costume designer Hahnji Jang, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, production supervisor Bryan Hunt, and stage manager Cherie B. Tay. Octopus Theatricals’ Mara Isaacs serves as executive and creative producer, with OpenEndedGroup’s Marc Downie and Paul Kaiser as the production’s platform programmers and designers.

Theatre for One: Here We Are is a commission by Arts Brookfield with additional support from Thomas M. Neff.